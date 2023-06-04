TRAVERSE CITY — Asking Brian and Mary Daily about what they will miss about working in the downtown Traverse City’s Kilwins store is a little like asking which of the chocolate confections is their favorite.
There is no easy answer. Nor should there be a simple solution.
“Every single thing,” an emotional Brian Daily said after briefly turning away from behind the counter to wipe a tear or two from behind his glasses.
“I’m going to miss all my customers,” said Mary Daily, who had her own watery eyes on the other side of the counter of the store on 129 E. Front St. “I’ve grown very close with customers, their husbands, wives and getting to know them. My customers is what I’ll miss dearly.”
That’s because the Traverse City Kilwins is all about family, whether it’s behind the counter of the old-fashioned confectionery chain selling chocolates, ice cream and other handmade sweets or coming through the door.
Mary and Brian Daily will end a decades-long stretch as franchisees of the Traverse City store next week. It will be a bittersweet day for the Dailys, who not only ran the store, but taught their three sons — Troy, Eric and Kyle — an entrepreneurial spirit that lingers with each of them.
“I’ve done it for 30 years, everybody else for 28,” said Mary Daily, who worked two years in high school at Kilwins before entering the Air Force.
“The five of us grew up in this store,” said Brian Daily, who met his wife while the duo were stationed at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. “That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.”
Wendy and James Falkner, who have operated the Mackinaw City Kilwins location for eight years and the one on Mackinac Island for four, will officially take the reins of the TC store on Wednesday. Wendy Falkner said she and her husband have known the Daily family for 25 years and are “really honored” to continue the legacy.
“We loved Traverse City and we always wanted it to be our store,” Wendy Falkner said. “We would have loved if one of their sons or someone in the family took it over, but if they didn’t want it, it’s cool that we get to. They’re amazing.”
But don’t expect either of the Dailys to enjoy the sweet taste of retirement just yet. They plan to go to work for Troy and Eric Daily. Troy Daily has ownership of more than a dozen companies in the area, including Jacob’s Farm TC where Eric is farm chef and general manager.
Brian Daily said his three sons — Kyle is a glassblower in Oregon — learned the art of business while working inside and sometimes outside at Kilwins. Brian Daily said his sons would sell popcorn for Boy Scouts or simply perform magic tricks they bought across the street at Hocus Pocus, even if they didn’t punch the actual clock on time.
“They developed their entrepreneurial spirit right out front on the sidewalk,” Brian Daily said of the TC location, which he said was the first retail outlet for Kilwins and the fourth franchise store which began in Petoskey in 1947. “They made good money right out here. They also learned how to talk to all walks of life out there.”
Now it will be the parents working for the sons. It’s something Mary and Brian have considered for a handful of years.
“We’ve been wanted to do this for five or six years,” Brian Daily said. “We were fussy with all the offers and seeing if they were Kilwins worthy or not. We created a real nice store over the years and we wanted that to continue on.”
Wendy Falkner said she and her husband were approached by the Dailys about Traverse City.
“They reached out to us in 2018,” Wendy Falkner recalled. “We just looked at it and were honored they considered us, but the timing just wasn’t right. In 2019 we got a phone call to see if we wanted to open a store on Mackinac Island and we of course jumped at the chance because it’s so close to Mackinaw City. Then COVID hit.”
With a pair of managers running things at both stores so smoothly, Falkner said her oversight wasn’t required as much so she reached back out to Mary Daily in January and the process went from there to early June.
“I don’t sit still very well,” Wendy Falkner joked. “I need to keep busy, just like Mary. She’s amazing.”
The Dailys said the decision to sell the store has nothing to do with the Los Angeles-based private equity firm Levine Leichtman Capital Partners acquiring Kilwin’s Quality Confections, Inc. and Kilwins Chocolates Franchise, Inc. in late February, according to a release from the firm.
Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Petoskey, Kilwins has been owned by Robin and Don McCarty since 1979.
The McCartys will retain an ownership interest in Kilwins, which LLCP called “a leading franchisor, retailer, manufacturer and distributor of premium quality chocolate, ice cream and confectionary products,” according to the release.
Kilwins operates more than 150 locations across 25 states, the majority of which are franchised operations.
“Nothing has anything to do with the other than we did it,” Brian Daily said of the couple’s sweet success story in Traverse City.
“It’s time for the next family to take over,” Mary Daily added.
The Dailys said they have been working with the new owners and employees during a transitional period.
“It’s the hardest thing we’ve done the last month working with the new owners and giving them our input that frankly they might not use,” Brian Daily said as no slight to the new franchise owners.
“They’ll do things their own way and figure it out,” Mary Daily added. “We figured it out.”
Mary Daily said she worked at Kilwins in high school for two years, following in the footsteps of her restaurateur father, John Morgan, who ran a pizza place on Union Street.
Brian and Mary Daily met while in the Air Force when they were stationed at MacDill Air Force Base for 10 years. After being ordered to Germany, the couple returned to Florida to decide the next step as a post-military family.
Brian Daily said they chose ‘paradise’ over a ‘metropolis’ to raise their family. He worked at Clark Manufacturing and she at Munson Medical Center and part-time at Kilwins when there was a posting for a manager in the early 1990s.
Brian Daily thought his wife’s experience might be the ticket.
“She got an interview,” he recalled. “I said I’m coming with you to talk on your behalf. They wanted us both and offered us $500 a week each, a two-year probation and a five-year right to buy.
“After the first year we had increased sales over 100%. We had a nice bottom line. They tore up the contract and said we want you to buy it. You belong here.”
As Brian Daily said earlier, “That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.”
