GRAND RAPIDS — A pair of Suttons Bay cideries took the top two spots in one of the categories at the 17th annual Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition.
The Best in Class and Producer of the Year awards from the May 17-19 competition were announced on Saturday. Full medal results will be announced on Friday, according to a release.
In the Rosé Cider commercial division, Suttons Bay Ciders finished first among the 19 entries with Natalie Rose. Tandem Ciders took second in the same category with Beauty School Dropout.
Bee Well Mead and Cider in Bellaire won the Modern Cider (Sweet) category with North Cider. There were 78 entries in the category.
Tandem Ciders claimed second place among the 148 entries in the Specialty Cider and Perry category with Bee’s Dream. Tandem Ciders added another second among the 100 entries in Modern Cider (Dry) with Crimson Gold.
The Micro Cidermaker of the Year (5,000 gallons or less) in the commercial division went to Empyrical Orchards and Cider in Snohomish, Washington. The Small Cidermaker of the Year (5,001 to 25,000 gallons) went to Haykin Family Cider in Aurora, Colorado while Bauman’s Cider in Gervais, Oregon was the Midsize Cidermaker of the Year (25,001 to 500,000 gallons).
The Seattle Cider Company was the Large Cidermaker of the Year at GLINTCAP. The award for International Cidermaker of the Year went to Twin Pines Orchards & Cider House in Thedford, Ontario, Canada.
Jeff Carlson of Grand Rapids was the Amateur Cidermaker of the Year. The competition also has awards in six categories (Modern Cider; Heritage Cider; Traditional, Natural, or Rosé Cider; Perry; Fruit Cider; and Specialty Cider) for the noncommercial entries.
