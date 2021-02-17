TRAVERSE CITY — A total of 181 companies in the Northwest Small Business Survival Grant Collaborative received a total of $2.375 million in grants.
According to a release from Networks Northwest, the Small Business Survival Grants funding through the Michigan Strategic Fund and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation is for "small businesses that experienced a significant financial hardship due to the COVID-19 emergency 'gatherings and face mask order' issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in December 2020."
The Northwest Small Business Survival Grant Collaborative consists of Networks Northwest, Northern Lakes Economic Alliance, Northwest Michigan Works!, Northwest Small Business Development Center, Traverse Connect, Alliance for Economic Success and Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce. The Collaborative reviewed nearly 800 applications for grants of up to $20,000 each.
Grants were awarded to 181 small businesses and nonprofits in the region. The average grant was for $13,122.
A complete list of grant recipients is available at https://tinyurl.com/NWSurvivalGrants.
"Every organization has been impacted in one way or another by COVID-19 in the last 10 months," Networks Northwest CEO Matt McCauley said in the release. "However, some businesses have been harder hit than others, specifically those who had to limit their operations based on most recent DHHS orders.
"These dollars are a much-needed boost for some of our area’s employers, but the need by our business community still exceeds what any one program can provide."
"The Michigan Small Business Survival Program is providing significant support to small businesses helping to get them through this critical time and on the path to economic recovery," Josh Hundt, MEDC Chief Business Development Officer and Executive Vice President, said in the release. "We are thankful for the efforts of Networks Northwest and other northern Michigan economic development organizations, who worked swiftly and diligently to deliver these vital financial resources within their region and create a path toward economic recovery for small businesses in Michigan."
MEDC grant criteria included "need, the size of the business, COVID-19 impact, and previous profitability," according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.