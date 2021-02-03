From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency for 17 years has hosted an event filled with education and community resources.
The 2021 event is special.
NMCAA’s 18th annual Super Saturday will be a socially-distanced, drive-thru event on Feb. 13. Scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon, the event will be held at the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District’s Career-Tech Center at 880 Parsons Road.
According to a release, the free event “is a day of education, community resources, and training for people experiencing poverty and all veterans in the greater Grand Traverse area.”
The drive-thru event features:
- Tax preparation by IRS-certified professionals (drive-thru or drop-off). Advance registration is required.
- Free sandwiches from Jimmy John’s
- Free dental pre-screenings from Northwest Michigan Health Services
- Prize drawings
A series of free virtual workshops are scheduled for the following week. The virtual events begin at 5:30 p.m. and include:
- Feb. 16 — Money Management with Deb Ballard of TCF Bank and Laura Porter of NMCAA
- Feb. 17 — Who’s in Your Wallet? Avoiding COVID Scams with Carolyn Brooks of TCF Bank and Meghan Maue-Gondol of NMCAA
- Feb. 18 — 7 Keys to Self-Care for Parents & Caregivers with Kim Micham, Family Engagement Specialist Mentor Coordinator at NMCAA Head Start FES Benzie County
“Each year, through this event, we are able to save participants over $100,000 collectively by helping them prepare their taxes,” Karen Emerson, Manager of the Homeowner and Financial Empowerment Center for NMCAA, said in a release. “When you couple that with the food commodity offering, and also the value in the virtual workshops, the impact is even greater.”
NMCAA partners for Super Saturday with the Career-Tech Center, Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan, and NeighborWorks America. Sponsors include TCF Bank, Molina Health Care, Consumers Energy, Jimmy John’s and the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan.
All tax appointments must be pre-registered. To register, call the NMCAA at (231) 714-4696 or visit nmcaa.net/supersignup.
