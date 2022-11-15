From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City will begin non-stop service from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on June 16, according to a release.
Sun Country Airlines will operate the seasonal service between Minneapolis-St. Paul and Traverse City on Mondays and Fridays from June 16 through Sept. 1, 2023.
The first Sun Country flight on June 16 will depart Minneapolis-St. Paul at 12:10 p.m. and arrive at TVC at 2:21 p.m. The first departure from TVC to MSP will leave June 16 at 3:15 p.m. and arriving at 3:32 p.m.
“We are excited to welcome Sun Country Airlines, our fifth airline to TVC,” Cherry Capital Airport CEO Kevin Klein said in the release. “Sun County has provided charter service for Operation Northern Strike, Camp Grayling and recently for the Detroit Red Wings Prospect Camp. It is great to have them as a scheduled airline partner.”
Based in Minnesota, Sun Country Airlines described itself as “is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier,” according to the release.
“We are excited to welcome travelers from the Traverse City area to the Twin Cities via this new, nonstop route,” Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney said in the release. “We cannot wait to showcase Minnesota culture and hospitality to guests who are eager to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences.”
Klein said the addition of Sun Country Airlines “continues our mission to expand access for our northern Michigan residents to travel for business or to visit family and friends. This will also bring Minnesotans to enjoy all that northern Michigan has to offer all summer long.”
Sun Country Airlines will fly a 186-passenger seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft to and from Traverse City. For more information about flight schedules or to purchase flights, visit www.SunCountry.com.
More information on Cherry Capital Airport is available at www.tvcairport.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.