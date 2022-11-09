From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Updates on progress to expand options for housing in the region and several data reports were a big part of the eighth annual Housing Summit in Traverse City late last month.
More than 200 people participated in the Oct. 27-28 event, according to a release from summit host Housing North.
The summit served as a gathering for “community leaders, housing agencies, financiers, other partners and members of the public” on efforts to expand housing opportunities in the region, according to the release.
“The Housing Summit continues to grow in terms of community impact and spreading the message of the importance of expanding housing opportunities to strengthen our regional economy,” Housing North Executive Director Yarrow Brown said in the release. “We’ve accomplished so much over the past year and are building momentum through the efforts of our staff, volunteers and community partners toward our goal of bringing attainable housing to everyone in northwest Michigan.”
Other highlights of the summit included:
- A State of the Region housing report from Brown “documenting more than 1,000 housing units in progress across the 10-county region, with over 4,000 units built since 2019.” The goal is to build 15,000 housing units through 2024.
- A panel discussion on Michigan Housing Coalition bills in the state legislature.
- A presentation from the Michigan Association of Planners on a Zoning Reform Toolkit.
- A presentation on the Michigan Municipal League’s Pattern Book for the 21st Century. The Pattern Book is available online.
- A regional seasonal workforce study from Networks Northwest and consulting firm Beckett & Raeder, Inc.
- Information on a state-wide housing plan from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Rural Development Office and the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.
Housing North also announced its annual awards at the summit.
Scott Smith, chair of the Little Traverse Bay Housing Partnership in Emmet County, won the Housing Leadership Award. Smith, who is stepping down at the end of the year, was honored for “tireless efforts in raising community awareness of the housing needs in the Petoskey area and beyond,” according to the release.
State Sen. Wayne Schmidt (R-Traverse City) was named as the organization’s Champion Housing Advocate Award for the second consecutive year. Schmidt was cited for his support of the Housing Michigan Coalition bills and sponsoring a bill to expand PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) programs.
The Funders Award was presented to Charlevoix County and the cities of Charlevoix, East Jordan and Boyne City.
The Funders Award “honors individuals and organizations that support housing through significant funding, capacity building or in-kind contributions,” according to the release.
More information on the 2022 summit and Housing North is available at www.housingnorth.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.