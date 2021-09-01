ACME — The Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association on Tuesday delivered a final feasibility study to the state, a giant leap toward the creation of a Michigan spaceport.
Meanwhile, the fifth annual North American Space Summit attracted a crowd to Grand Traverse Resort and Spa to learn about the latest developments in the commercial aspects of low-Earth orbit space and hypersonic flight.
The 3-day event in Acme, which ends Wednesday, offered updates on efforts to create a spaceport in Michigan, developments in horizontal launch technology, aerospace employment, 5G communications, cybersecurity, access to funding, and more.
The feasibility study was funded in 2019 by a grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Such a study is a required step for federal approval for launch site operator licenses.
“You need to have a license to have a spaceport,” Troy Cummings, executive partner in Warner Norcross + Judd LLP, told the crowd in Acme.
The feasibility report was delivered to the MEDC on Tuesday. As the study was being conducted, MAMA was identifying preferred sites for facilities. Last year, it named Oscoda-Wurtsmith as the site for a horizontal launch facility and a location just north of Marquette as the site for a vertical launch facility. In January, the association identified Chippewa County as its command and control center site.
“Michigan is poised to do great things, but it all involves a four-letter word: work,” said Stan Kennedy, chief architect at Redwire Space, an aerospace manufacturer and space infrastructure technology company based in Jacksonville, Florida.
Work devoted to space operations typically results in benefits for those of us who remain on the ground.
Gavin Brown, MAMA executive director, offered the example of the Global Positioning System, commonly known as GPS. The system uses multiple satellites to identify exact positions on Earth. Use of the system contributes $7 trillion to the economy each year, he said.
“Space technology allows us to improve our standard of living exponentially. Our impact will be far-reaching.”
Satellites are crucial to future autonomous car technology, Brown said.
Space technology also is crucial to many manufacturers in Michigan.
Macomb Township-based Ascent Aerospace Key Accounts Manager Neil Willetts said new contracts with space-related projects helped the company recover after work for Boeing evaporated when it had problems with its 737 Max aircraft. Boeing had accounted for 70 percent of Ascent’s business, he said. The company employs 500 workers in Michigan and 150 in California.
“It’s been important to us,” he said of the new space work.
The future of orbital space business relies on cooperation among government, academia and the commercial sector, said Brown.
“There’s a lot of commerce to be conducted.”
The pace of space commerce is accelerating.
Wayne Monteith, associate administrator for commercial space transportation at the Federal Aviation Administration, said the first U.S. commercial launch license was granted in 1989.
Approvals were slow at first, but activity has been accelerating in recent years.
There was a single commercial U.S. launch in 2011, he said. By 2016, there was a launch about every five weeks. So far in 2021, the pace has risen to a launch about every five days.
There were 39 commercial launches in 2020, Monteith said. There could be more than 60 in 2021.
That rapid growth in launch activity means there will be demand for additional launch facilities. There are 12 licensed spaceports in the nation, said Monteith, but only five are working launch facilities. The others are functioning as technology centers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.