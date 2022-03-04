TRAVERSE CITY — A group led by Jeff Lobdell has purchased the Sugar Beach and Grand Beach Resort Hotels.
Lobdell’s company — Restaurant Partners Management LLC — owns and operates the Apache Trout Grill, Boone’s Primetime Pub (Sutton’s Bay), Flap Jack Shack, and Omelette Shoppe locations in Traverse City, and 14 restaurants in the Grand Rapids area.
“We are excited about all of the great synergies these resorts will have with our restaurants and are confident that this will take us to new heights,” Lobdell said in a release.
Each of the two hotels has more than 300 feet of sand beach on East Grand Traverse Bay. Grand Beach Resort Hotel is at 1683 U.S. 31 North, Sugar Beach Resort Hotel next door at 1773 U.S. 31 North.
Seller Labelle Management, based in Mt. Pleasant, still operates The Beach Haus Resort and The Baywatch Resort in Traverse City, and the Comfort Inn & Suites Hotel and Conference Center in Mt. Pleasant. The release said it was important to Labelle principals that the properties go to "a proven and successful local operator."
"The resorts are operated by longtime staff members who work as a team to create the best hotel experience for their guests,” Lobdell said.
Lobdell serves on the Board of Directors for the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association as a past chair and is the Treasurer for the National Restaurant Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.