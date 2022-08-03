Street Sale set for Friday
From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Now that the Traverse City Film Festival has concluded, downtown merchants are turning toward another longtime retail tradition.
The annual Downtown Street Sale is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is held the first Friday in August.
Held on Front Street between Union and Park streets, the street sale has been a tradition since 1958, according to a release from the Downtown Traverse City Association. Also scheduled as part of the sale is live music from the Kate Hinote Trio and Lookin’ Back.
For more information on where to park for the sale, visit https://parking.downtowntc.com/where-to-park/parking-maps/.
