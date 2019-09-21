TRAVERSE CITY — The results are in: Birds like rooftops; rooftops collect droppings and droppings close beaches in Traverse City’s downtown.
A stormwater management plan, two-years and $47,000 in the making, outlined the situation and steps for the Downtown Development Authority board Friday.
Rooftops comprise 19 percent of the surface area in the city’s TIF 97 district, and droppings collected there wash into the Boardman River, said Troy Naperala of AECOM.
Beyond rooftops, other downtown surfaces impact the city’s stormwater system — between parking lots (21 percent) and roads and sidewalks (27 percent) — about two-thirds of the land in the TIF 97 district is covered with impervious surfaces, Naperala said.
These create a problem when rain or snow flushes collected sediment — bird droppings and dirt, grease, litter — into the river and bay.
“Stormwater management is one thing you can do if you love the river,” he said.
The report offered a list of stormwater-control tools that, in combination, could help the city reduce runoff.
These include rain gardens to absorb moisture, permeable pavers, green roofs, manufactured treatment devices that can be installed underground, underground stormwater storage tanks, and increased street sweeping programs.
Street sweeping, he said, can help keep not only accumulated sand out of the storm drain system, but also bacteria and other contaminants.
Fewer beach closures could result from efforts to control stormwater runoff, Naperala said.
Also at Friday’s meeting:
- Two new DDA board members attended their first meeting after being appointed by the City Commission: Peter Kirkwood, founder of The Workshop Brewing Co.; and Steve Nance, general manager of Oryana Community Co-op. Richard Lewis, currently a Traverse City Commissioner, will join the DDA board in December after his city commission term expires. DDA board member Bill Golden will leave the board after the November meeting.
- The DDA elected officers for the coming year. Leah Bagdon-McCallum was voted in again as chair, Gabe Schneider again as vice-chair. Scott Hardy was voted in as treasurer, Steve Nance as secretary.
- Kirkwood was appointed as the DDA’s representative on the Lower Boardman River Leadership Team.
- Community Police Officer Jon Culver reported that efforts to deal with several issues downtown appear to be having a positive effect. Traverse City Chief of Police Jeffery O’Brien told the DDA board that efforts to reduce low-level crimes like panhandling and public drunkenness can help control the incidence of more serious crimes, and can have a positive effect on public perception of a community.
- The DDA board approved a sub-lease agreement for office and meeting space for the community police officer and the DDA, at 123 W. Front St., through April 21, 2021. The $800 monthly cost will be split between the DDA and the police department.
- The board approved $9,200 be paid to Dan Brady Painting Services, LLC, to repaint entrances and exits to the Larry C. Hardy Parking Garage. The existing paint dates from 2003, when the garage first opened.
