From Staff Reports
FRANKFORT — Just because a brewing company is named after stormy weather doesn’t mean everything is cloudy.
Stormcloud Brewing Company just launched the newest addition to its seasonal distribution beers. Sunrunnr Ale now is available on tap and in cans across Michigan in April.
Sunrunnr is an unfiltered Kveik Ale that is 5.2 percent alcohol by volume. Sunrunnr is made with Kveik, a Norwegian yeast strain, and Cosmic Punch, an experimental yeast from Omega Yeast Labs.
Sunrunnr “pours a sunshine orange with a white tuft of head, and is bursting with notes of candied orange peel, orange pith, and dried apricot,” according to a release from Stormcloud Brewing Company.
“We’ve been working on this particular beer for several years and are excited to bring it to our customers all around Michigan,” Stormcloud Head Brewer and Co-Owner Brian Confer said in the release. “It’s got a great balance of hops and malt, and the Kveik yeast brings a special citrus flavor, making it a great sessionable summer beer.”
Stormcloud Brewing Company opened in June of 2013 in Frankfort, specializing in Belgian-inspired brewing. In 2018, Stormcloud expanded its brewing operations by opening a nearly 13,000 square-foot production brewery on the eastern entrance to Frankfort.
Stormcloud distributes to 55 Michigan counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.