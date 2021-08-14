WILLIAMSBURG — Dreams of a trouble-free growing season were blowing in the wind Tuesday night for some area farmers.
The sunflower fields at Send Brothers Farm & Feed in Williamsburg — owned by brothers Eric, Mark and Marty — took a major hit from heavy wind Tuesday night.
“The fields — they look really bad,” said Donna Send, Eric’s wife.
“It came along and snapped quite a few of the heads right in half, so there’s nothing. And then some of them are just laying down. Whether the ones laying down will produce anything, they might not. I don’t know,” she said.
“It’s kind of early to tell what’s going to be salvageable,” said Eric Send. “But I’d have to guess we lost at least 50 percent. It’s gonna hurt for sure.”
He said Friday he hadn’t yet seen the sunflower fields along U.S. 31 between Yuba and Elk Rapids, but had assessed the damage on their acreage farther inland.
“The (fields) over here on Bates Road and Hawley Road look pretty rough,” he said.
The Sends sell their sunflower seeds as birdseed, both retail and wholesale. The brothers’ average yield is 1,400 pounds of seed per acre, Eric Send said. That means, in a good year, their 350 acres produce 490,000 pounds of sunflower seed.
A post on the farm’s Facebook page Wednesday morning showed photos of knocked-down sunflowers and the caption, “And just like that an amazing crop damaged beyond repair.”
Nikki Rothwell, fruit educator with Michigan State University Extension’s Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Center in Leelanau County, said she received reports from growers who lost both crops and infrastructure because of the Tuesday storm.
Suspected straight-line winds knocked down trellis systems for high-density apple orchards, she said. The worst agricultural damage from Tuesday night’s storm seems to be in the Yuba and Williamsburg area.
“Trees are blown over. Apples are on the ground,” Rothwell said. “Some young sweet cherries tipped over but can probably be saved.”
“We lost a lot of trees,” said Lewis McColley, owner of Great Lakes Pie Company and Uncle Bill’s Orchard in Williamsburg. “The trees blew right over. Some we can save, some we can’t. We probably lost 10 percent.”
McColley purchased the farm in 2013. This week’s damage was of a scale he hasn’t before seen.
He’s glad his cherries already had been harvested, along with half his peaches. But the second half of his peach crop sustained some damage.
“The peaches actually made it through (the storm). We lost a lot of peaches on the ground, but there’s still enough on the trees,” McColley said, to provide him with some additional harvest.
Horticulture expert Rothwell said these types of severe and isolated storms seem to be happening with greater frequency in recent years, and she pointed to the worsening climate crisis as the reason.
“This is climate change. There’s just no way growers could have prepared for last night,” Rothwell said on Wednesday.
“It used to be a slam dunk to grow fruit here, but now growers are incurring more risk. And there’s no preparedness checklist.”
Wind, rain and hail can strike very localized areas, hitting some farms while leaving others untouched.
Fouch Orchards on Old Mission Peninsula escaped this week’s storms with no noticeable damage.
“We had a ton of rain, but the winds weren’t as bad,” said Ray Fouch. “I don’t see any trees broken down. We didn’t have any hail — that’s a good thing.”
The Fouch orchard did suffer some damage in June.
“We had hail earlier in the year. It nailed our cherries really bad. It did a number on the sweet cherries especially. The skins are tough, but they’re not very flexible, so if something hits them, they crack real easily.”
“The tarts were a little bit greener, and took the weather a little bit better,” Fouch said of the June weather event.
