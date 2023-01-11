TRAVERSE CITY — Stocked locked up the title 2022 Pitch Champion.
TCNewTech held its first Return of the Champions event on Jan. 3, starting out 2023 by bringing back four winners from 2022 event. Stocked — a pre-arrival grocery delivery service — topped the other three 2022 winners in the audience vote to claim the $500 prize as well the title of 2022 Overall Champion.
Stocked partners Broc Crandall and Zach Hite delivered the wining pitch at the City Opera House. The young company previously won the audience vote in June.
Formed in June 2021, Stocked offers a per-arrival grocery delivery service for Airbnb’s and short-term vacation rentals. Crandall said Stocked is partnering with about 300 units in northern Michigan.
Stocked has worked with Tom’s Food Markets since the company started and began working with Meijer this summer.
Crandall said wining Return of the Champions is a vindication of the efforts of the company, which included platform development. Crandall said Stocked also made it the second application round of the Techstars Chicago, an acceleration program for the start-up community
“It feels like our hard work is paying off,” Crandall said. “It’s been a long ride.”
The Return of the Champions debut seemed to resonate with the audience as well as the presenters.
“There were some real good competition,” Crandall said. “There were a lot of good companies and good pitches. We were impressed with everyone that pitched against us.”
“Overall, the event was a massive success,” TCNewTech Event, Sales, and Marketing Director Chris Nesbit said in a release. “We had the opportunity to showcase the best of the best of 2022 pitches.
“We also had a fantastic turnout from the community, with over 150 people who joined us at the City Opera House and just about as many tuned in via our livestream.”
Since winning their respective TCNewTech pitch nights, Nesbit said in the release that many of the companies “showcased tremendous growth and traction over the past several months” which led to the first Return of the Champions event.
Other pitches at Return of the Champions included:
- Jodie Schanhals, president and founder of MeetingMaker, LLC. The August winner of TCNewTech, MeetingMaker “empowers users to self-verify their attendance at meetings, appointments and community service obligations via location tracking, while preserving their privacy and anonymity,” according to its LinkedIn page. “Reports are generated and sent to case managers and other entities, allowing them to manage their entire caseload from one simple report.”
- Cindy Bauer, the founder of Coordinista. The October champion is “a field care optimization company providing the tools and services needed in delivering transitional and chronic care management services during the last mile of care to the home,” according to LinkedIn. The goal is allow nurse care managers to better connect with patients discharged from the hospital.
- Kim Lavine, president and founder of Hypersence. The March winner of Pitch Night, Hypersence is “a digital health company bringing a patent-pending non-drug treatment to 46 million desperate Alzheimer’s sufferers globally,” according to a release. Lavine has made appearances on the “Today Show,” Rachel Ray, Oprah & Friends, CNBC, CNN and was featured in several publications from Forbes, Inc. and USA Today.
The first TCNewTech of 2023 also included an update from brothers Dakota and Garret Porter on ActionGlow. The Porters discussed how the company has exploded since its Nov. 18 appearance on “Shark Tank.” An aftermarket LED lighting system for sports equipment in a variety of colors, ActionGlow landed a $200,000 investment for a 30% stake in their company from Croatian-Canadian businessman Robert Herjavec.
Garret and Dakota Porter held a private watch party art the City Opera House, so the Jan. 3 event was also a return for ActionGlow.
The Jan. 3 event also featured a presentation from Nesbit and his start-up company, Nesbit Marketing. Nesbit’s presentation on artificial intelligence content generation featured ChatGPT, which “created over five pieces of long-form, detailed content, live, and in under five minutes,” according to a release.
The Jan. 3 event also featured an update from 20Fathoms on its upcoming Idea to Execution Series.
The series will feature Tricia Meyer’s “Startup Steps, Business and Legal Basics For Launching Your Business” on Jan. 25 and Bill Palladino’s “Beyond the Idea, Creating a Culture of Innovation in Any Organization” on Feb. 15.
The next TCNewTech Pitch Night is scheduled for Feb. 7. For more information or to apply to be a presenter, email Nesbit at chris@tcnewtech.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.