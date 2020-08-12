From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Even though the first day of fall is approaching on Sept. 22, there is still time to participate in Michigan’s 2020 Summer Young Professionals program though Northwest Michigan Works!
Funding for the employment experience, preparation and exploration program is available through Dec. 31.
The program is directed at those ages 16-24. The goal is to reduce youth unemployment and put young adults “on the right path to gain the skills necessary to “achieve lifelong economic self-sufficiency,” according to a release from Northwest Michigan Works.
Northwest Michigan Works received a $65,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity to offer the program in the region.
Northwest Michigan Works provides career services such as “resume development, interview tutoring and connections to employers that are looking for talent.” Those eligible will be placed in on-site job training opportunities.
“This initiative provides job seekers with the support and assistance needed as they begin a pathway to sustainable living-wage employment,” Terry Vandercook, Chief Program Officer at Networks Northwest, said in the release.
Northwest Michigan Works provides other supports such as transportation.
The Summer Young Professionals program aligns with Michigan’s Sixty by 30 initiative. The state program aims to “help 60 percent of Michiganders achieve a postsecondary attainment by the year 2030 — ultimately putting them on a path to a good job, whether that be through a community college degree, a four-year degree or a path in the skilled trades.”
Employers interested in participating in the Summer Young Professionals program should contact Rob Dickinson at (231) 357-5082.
Those who would like to participate in the program can visit the Traverse City Northwest Michigan Works office at 1209 S. Garfield Ave., Suite C or call (231) 922-3700. Anyone can locate their nearest Northwest Michigan Works! American Job Center at nwmiworks.org or by calling 800-692-7774.
Networks Northwest’s member counties are: Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford.
