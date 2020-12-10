From Staff Reports
LANSING — The MiSTEM Network and the Michigan Department of Education is hosting the first Computer Science Education Leadership Summit Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The virtual event celebrates the Dec. 7-13 Computer Science Education Week and highlights STEM education opportunities and their paths to high-demand careers.
The event brings business and education together “for a meaningful discussion and collaboration on how to improve Michigan’s computer science education landscape and make it more accessible for all students” in Michigan, according to a release. A discussion of Michigan’s Computer Science Education Landscape Report also is scheduled.
“Computer science is a key element in strengthening existing education models and preparing students for future career paths,” MiSTEM Network Executive Director Megan Schrauben said in the release.
“This is an opportunity to bring education and business stakeholders together to continue the important work of building computer science opportunities that position Michigan students for career success in our rapidly changing workforce.”
To register for the summit, visit https://tinyurl.com/MiSTEMSummit. More information about MiSTEM is available at www.michigan.gov/MiSTEM.
