TRAVERSE CITY — A local career exploring club is kicking off a new year with a free event.
The STEM Career Exploring Club Kickoff is scheduled for Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Parsons-Stulen Building at Northwestern Michigan College’s Aero Park Campus. A pizza lunch will be provided.
The event is open to middle and high school students. Parents are welcome to attend an informational session during the first hour to learn more about the club, how to register and plans for the year.
The club is under the direction of new leader Fredrick Danielson. Danielson is an NMC aviation student pursuing a career in commercial aviation after serving as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, according to a release.
The career focus of the kickoff event is aviation. Participants will get various hands-on experiences at the event, including using the NMC flight simulator.
The club meets one Saturday a month at business or college locations in the region. Career paths include health care, engineering, advanced manufacturing, 3D printing and computer science.
Other businesses and organizations behind Career Explorer events include Munson Healthcare, RJG, Thermovance, Atlas Space, Dream Lab 3D and Michigan Tech University, in addition to NMC.
Exploring is a career development group created by the Boy Scouts of America. More information about the national organization is available at https://www.exploring.org/.
Local nonprofit Newton’s Road is partnering with BSA to offer the opportunities to area youth. More information on other regional STEM activities is available at www.newtonsroad.com.
