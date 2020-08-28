TRAVERSE CITY — Volunteers covered the State Theatre's glass doors with particle board on Wednesday, an action Traverse City Film Festival Founder Michael Moore said was taken to keep the building safe during the continuing pandemic.
Moore on Friday sent an email to theater and festival supporters saying the coverings are a sensible preventive move.
"After 170 days of sitting empty, the prudent thing to do was to take the simple precaution the insurance company would smile upon," he said in the email.
"Six months after the Governor ordered all theaters closed, there is no longer any staff at the State or Bijou, Hollywood is no longer regularly making movies, the Traverse City Film Festival was shuttered for this summer, we remain deep in debt, and the Boardman River seems only interested in sweeping away the State Theatre (or at least the very foundation upon which it sits)."
Other local movie theaters have reopened, including the Bay Theatre in Suttons Bay and AMC's Traverse City Cherry Blossom 14 theater, which reopened Thursday.
The pandemic caused film festival organizers in May to cancel the 2020 event, which would have been the 16th annual festival. The 2021 festival is scheduled for July 27 to Aug. 1.
The film festival website, www.traversecityfilmfest.org, remained active as of Friday night. But www.stateandbijou.org was offline.
Moore's message told supporters that the nonprofit film festival has past-due bills totaling more than $200,000 and requires $8,000 a month to cover lockdown expenses for the State and companion theater Bijou.
"In the midst of this, the Traverse City Film Festival — and most of the arts — are struggling to survive. Many won’t. This may be a two to a three-year pandemic. When it is over — and it will be over — it will take the economy years to fully recover, as it did after the crash of ‘08," Moore said in the email.
Moore, who did not immediately return phone messages Friday, detailed notes of hope in his message: Donations have continued to flow in since March; the organization was approved for a small low/no-interest PPP loan that temporarily will bring two employees back to work part-time; and the Oleson Foundation has offered to help pay for upgrades to projection booth technology before the State reopens.
Moore's message asked if anyone could donate warehouse space for festival and theater equipment. His message also asked for cash donations. More information about donating is available through terryc@chartermi.net.
