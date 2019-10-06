TRAVERSE CITY — A new “place” needed a re-launch party.
State Street Market, which dropped “place” from the end of its name, will hold an Oktoberfest Celebration on Oct. 12 from noon to 8 p.m. to unveil some new businesses and highlight existing offerings at 329 E. State St.
“It’s part Oktoberfest, part re-launch and re-brand,” said Event Coordinator Stacia Sexton. “It’s a party for the neighborhood to re-introduce ourselves to them and introduce our new vendors.”
New are TCBBQ and Grind Coffee Co., which will open on Oct. 12. Both are owned by State Street Market, which also continues operation of the Market Bar. The bar and the renamed MiddleCoast Brewing Company are the original tenants of the venue that opened immediately east of the Larry Hardy parking deck in June of 2017.
Crêpes and Co. TC, which opened in May of 2018, and the Midland Burger Company are independently owned and operate in the space.
The market is undergoing renovations inside and out to make it more cohesive.
“We’re really encouraged to have this building redesigned with more of a purpose,” said State Street Market General Manager Bob Labbe. “Even last year, when you walked in, the purpose of the structure was less clear.
“All of these efforts for the food and beverage and hospitality are making it a more comfortable space.”
“One of the goals we had with the whole re-launch is intentional reconstruction,” Sexton added. “We’re trying to make it more comfortable, hospitality-driven atmosphere.”
Ownership of TCBBQ and Grind Coffee Co. — in conjunction with Crêpes and Co. and Midland Burger Company — will increase the food offerings at State Street Market.
“It’s a little more all-encompassing,” Labbe said. “A family of four, a group of friends or you name it can come in and there’s something for everyone.”
Sexton said TCBBQ and Grind will have a banquet menu for “in-house catering” that can be ordered in advance for larger gatherings.
State Street Market will have expanded seating offerings outside, about 50 in the front of the building around and near a new gas fire pit and another 50 in a new pergola beer garden on the west side of the building, accessible through a garage door in warmer months.
Inside is a 1979 Scotty camper that will have bench seating.
“It’s a neat novelty,” said Labbe of the outdoor camping setting inside the building.
State Street Market will continue to host Let’s Get Quizical Team Trivia on Tuesdays, Open Mic Night on Thursdays and Acoustic Happy Hour on Fridays.
The Oktoberfest celebration on Oct. 12 will also serve as the official rebranding of MiddleCoast Brewing Company.
There will be face and pumpkin painting, a costume contest with an Oktoberfest theme, a brewer’s toast, a cornhole tournament starting at 4 p.m. and live music from 1-8 p.m., starting with The Time Bombs from 1-3 p.m.
“I think it’s the start of some big events,” Sexton said.
More information on the Oktoberfest celebration is available on the State Street Market Facebook page.
