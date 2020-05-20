LANSING — The Michigan Liquor Control Commission is streamlining the process for licensing outdoor alcohol services and providing additional bar permits.
According to a release from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, the MLCC also has launched a web page with reopening guidelines and resources for liquor licensees.
"At the governor’s direction, we are pleased to join her in helping liquor licensees get back to business in a safe and profitable way," MLCC Chair Pat Gagliardi said in the release. "This is our top priority right now."
The proposed changes came from a "reopening workgroup" of stakeholders, liquor licensees and other interest groups.
The suggestions led to the MLCC streamlining the application process for "outdoor service expansions or new requests for the 2020 summer season, adding a Specially Designated Merchant (SDM) license to an existing Class C license, allowing for unopened beer and wine to be taken off-premises for consumption and additional bar permits."
Liquor licensees can find the reopening resources and more information at www.michigan.gov/lcc.
The MLCC said the changes are among efforts the MLCC has taken to lessen the impact on liquor licensing businesses.
The state spent nearly $3.4 million to buy back spirits from 673 on-premises liquor licensees during the coronavirus pandemic. The annual license renewal date was extended from April 30 to May 31 for some 22,000 licensees. It extended due dates for required monthly and quarterly tax reports.
More information on Michgan's coronavirus/COVID-19 state of emergency plans, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.
