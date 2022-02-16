SUTTONS BAY — After a year of operating as a loan center in downtown Suttons Bay, State Savings Bank has expanded its offerings.
Adjacent to the The Bay Theatre, State Savings Bank has launched full-service banking at its Suttons Bay office, 212 N. St. Joesph St.
The Suttons Bay office added personal and business banking to the location, which opened as a commercial and consumer loan center in February 2021.
“When you open a loan center in an area, you see what the demand is,” State Savings Bank Chief Marketing Officer Doug Zernow said. “After opening the loan center, you could tell there was a real demand for a community bank.
“You could see early on that was a direction it was going to go.”
The Suttons Bay office is managed by Theresa Forrest, who joined the financial institution in December as a manager and consumer loan officer. Forrest is joined in the loan center by Brayton Farr, a mortgage originator with State Savings since March 2020, and Jim Sanford, Senior Vice President of Commercial Loans since February 2021.
New to State Savings Bank in Suttons Bay is retail manager Eric Coles.
A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Coles has 13 years of experience in the industry, including eight in retail banking.
Banking hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The Suttons Bay loan center will be open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The office number is (231) 866-4601. More information is also available at www.ssbankmi.com/yesican.
State Savings Bank was established in 1901 in Frankfort.
Headquartered in Frankfort at 703 Main St., State Savings Bank has an office in Traverse City at 414 E. Front St.
It also has offices in Empire (11470 S. Leelanau Highway), Beulah (49 Benzie Blvd.) and Gaylord (126 E. Main St.).
State Savings also has loan centers in Traverse City, Frankfort, Big Rapids, Caro and Houghton Lake. Zernow said State Savings Bank services its own consumer and commercial loans.
More information on State Savings Bank is available at https://www.ssbankmi.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.