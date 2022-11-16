TRAVERSE CITY — State Savings Bank made a commitment to the region when it first opened its doors more than 125 years ago.
The financial institution recently announced its biggest endeavor in the region since opening for business in Frankfort in 1896.
State Savings Bank will build a new 17,575-square-foot facility at 862 S. Garfield Ave. The three-level facility was formerly the home of Modern District Financial Solutions, but is perhaps best-known as the home of Ethan Allen Furniture.
The previous building was demolished earlier this month to make room for the new structure on the corner of Garfield Avenue and Centre Street.
“It will definitely be our biggest facility,” State Savings Bank Chief Marketing Officer Doug Zernow said. “Frankfort is where the bank started. It’s technically still the headquarters, but when this building will be completed, this will be our principal office.”
The new building will be home to more than 50 employees. State Savings Bank currently has a staff of that many at four different buildings in Traverse City.
“It’s expected that all employees currently in Traverse City will move into the new office,” Zernow said.
State Savings Bank opened a loan center in Traverse City at 416 E. Front St. in 2014 and added a retail office at 414 E. Front St. in 2018. There is a customer care center — close to the location of the new building — in Garfield Courts at 804B S. Garfield Ave. as well as an operations annex on Cass Street that does not directly serve customers.
“Traverse City is a growing market, and we’ve found there is opportunity here for a local community bank,” Zernow said. “We have more people here working in leased space than we do in any one of our other offices.”
The new Traverse City principal office will house the bank’s “business banking, mortgage lending, consumer lending, administration and operations teams,” according to a release. It will also offer customers full-service banking, including two drive-thru lanes, a 24-hour drive-up ATM and an after-hours depository.
“We’ve always been a community bank,” State Savings Bank Regional President Dan Druskovich said in a release. “While we continue to invest in the digital banking solutions customers expect, we know a lot of our customers still want a physical location. Somewhere they can meet face-to face, or do their banking via a drive-thru or drive-up ATM.
“This building will be very convenient for our customers, and it shows our continued commitment to the Grand Traverse area.”
State Savings Bank opened a commercial and consumer loan center at 212 N. St. Joseph St. in Suttons Bay in February 2021. State Savings Bank expanded its offerings a year later and launched full-service banking in February 2022.
An official groundbreaking is scheduled for today at 9 a.m. Comstock Construction is the general contractor on the project.
Progress on the new building can be followed at ssbankmi.com/NewSSBankTraverseCity or via the hashtag #NewSSBankTraverseCity.
Headquartered in Frankfort at 703 Main St., State Savings Bank has an office in Traverse City, Empire (11470 S. Leelanau Highway), Beulah (49 Benzie Blvd.) and Gaylord (126 E. Main St.).
State Savings also has loan centers in Traverse City, Frankfort, Big Rapids, Caro and Houghton Lake.
For more information, visit www.ssbankmi.com/yesican.
