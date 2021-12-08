LANSING — Michigan’s minimum wage is getting a little larger on Jan. 1.
The state’s minimum wage will increase from $9.65 to $9.87 an hour on the first day of 2022, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity. The increase was established from Michigan’s Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018.
The Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act schedule can be affected by unemployment rates in Michigan, but is expected to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
“The Michigan Wage & Hour Division announced that while the law does prohibit scheduled increases when the state’s annual average unemployment rate for the preceding calendar year is above 8.5%, it is highly unlikely Michigan will exceed this threshold causing another delay as occurred in 2021,” the release from LEO said.
The state’s 2021 annual unemployment rate is determined by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S Department of Labor “using both average labor force and unemployment levels for January through December,” according to the release.
Also effective Jan. 1:
- Tipped employees rates of pay increases to $3.75 an hour.
- The 85% rate for minors ages 16-17 increases to $8.39 an hour.
- The training wage of $4.25 an hour for newly hired employees ages 16-19 for their first 90 days of employment remains unchanged.
To view the Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act and other related information, visit www.Michigan.gov/wagehour.
