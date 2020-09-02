TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Department of Attorney General served civil subpoenas as part of an investigation into Traverse City-based DreamLab Industries LLC.
The business is making 3D-printed facemasks during the COVID-19 pandemic but is suspected of violating a number of consumer protection laws, according to a release from the attorney general.
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office on July 30 obtained a court order from the Grand Traverse County 13th Circuit Court authorizing its investigation into DreamLab and last week confirmed the successful service on the company of investigative subpoenas.
The Attorney General’s office claims that DreamLab engaged in, and continues to engage in, violations of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act by misrepresenting its product as having approval or sponsorship that it doesn’t actually have, false advertising, making false or misleading statements for price reductions, failing to provide goods to customers at all or in a timely fashion, price-gouging and others, the release stated.
The subpoenas allow the Attorney General to secure DreamLab’s records, including sales and financial records, customer correspondence, supply and shipping details, advertising records, employee testimony and other information.
According to the release, multiple complaints about DreamLab have been received by the Attorney General’s office, the Better Business Bureau serving Western Michigan and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Brandon Williams launched DreamLab Industries in his Traverse City garage in 2015. He used 3-D printers to make fish-shaped plastic clips to seal snack bags, then branched out into making an assortment of 3-D printed objects including fidget spinners.
This spring, Williams reprogrammed his 3-D printers to make antimicrobial face masks that he marketed to the public.
A call requesting comment left at DreamLab's phone number was not immediately returned.
The attorney general's court filing is viewable at tinyurl.com/dreamlabdoc.
