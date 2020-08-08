TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy this week announced nearly $1.7 million in grants that will partially fund 36 fast-charging stations for electric vehicles.
The stations will offer a total of 76 plug-in points. Charging stations recently came online in Cadillac, Big Rapids, Gaylord and Marshall. Other stations are expected to be in operation later this year.
The total amount awarded by EGLE to the 24 grantees is $1,683,297.84.
Northern Michigan grantees include:
- U-Go Stations Inc. (Traverse City, Clare), 4 chargers, $100,000.
- Northland Food and Family Center (Kalkaska), 2 chargers, $49,817.
- Hage Automotive (Elk Rapids, Grayling, Mackinaw City), 9 chargers, $92,038.50.
- J&H Oil Co. (Cadillac, Grandville), 4 chargers, $98,674.
- City of Gaylord, 2 chargers, $41,212.50.
- City of Rogers City, 2 chargers, $80,000.
- Walters-Dimmick Petroleum Inc. (Marshall, Big Rapids), 4 chargers, $94,674.
Other grantees include: Meijer, Inc. (Ann Arbor, Muskegon, East Lansing, Grand Rapids), 8 chargers, $187,102.50; Folk Oil Co. (Dundee, Whitmore, Perry), 6, $146,845; Blarney Castle Oil & Propane (Ludington, Clare), 4, $99,674; City of Marshall, 4, $98,140; West Huron Properties LLC (Ann Arbor), 4, $80,000; A4 Energy LLC (Brownstown Township), 2, $50,000; M53 Enterprises LLC (Washington Township), 2, $50,000; Venture Plaza Associates (Troy), 2, $50,000; NuVu Fuels Michigan LLC (Ionia), 2, $49,837; Roan & Black Inc. (Saugatuck), 2, $49,837; Bishop International Airport Authority (Flint), 2, $47,337; City of Saginaw, 2, $40,370; Flint Downtown Development Authority, 2, $40,228.04; Dore’s Stores, Inc. / The Jerky Outlet (Kawkawlin), 2, $39,395.50; Delhi Charter Township, 2, $35,909; Gemini Capital Management IX LLC (Alma), 2, $35,895.50; City of Norway, 1 charger, $26,311.30.
Grants worth up to $70,000 per charger station location are still available and applications must be submitted online. For more information, contact the Environmental Assistance Center at 800-662-9278 or visit https://www.michigan.gov/climateandenergy. The funding is to be used toward the cost of a DC fast charging station, including site preparation, equipment installation, networking fees and signage.
The EGLE grants come from the more than $9.7 million allocated to Michigan from the Volkswagen diesel emissions settlement.
