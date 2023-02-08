DEARBORN — Michigan gasoline prices reversed two weeks of increases with a decline on Sunday.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.39, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. Sunday’s average price marked an 8 cent decrease from the previous week.
The weekly decline after two straight weeks of increases of 10 and 7 cents, respectively, at the pump for Michigan motorists. The new price of $3.39 is 8 cents more than at this time last month and 2 cents more than it was in early February 2022.
Michigan motorists are paying an average of $50 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas. The fill-up price is about $28 more than when 2022 prices peaked in June.
Traverse City wasn’t among the most or least expensive gasoline price averages in Michigan. The most expensive averages were reported in metro Detroit ($3.45), Ann Arbor ($3.42) and Jackson ($3.41) with the least expensive averages found in Benton Harbor ($3.26), Grand Rapids ($3.27) and Marquette ($3.33).
Gasoline demand rose from 8.14 to 8.49 million barrels a day, but total domestic gasoline stocks rose by 2.6 million barrels to 234.6 million, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Association.
“Michigan motorists are seeing some slight relief at the pump,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “If demand does not spike, drivers could continue to see pump prices drift lower through this week.”
West Texas Intermediate decreased the price of crude oil $2.46 at the close of Wednesday’s trading session to $76.41, according to the release.
“Crude prices fell after the U.S. Federal Reserve increased interest rates and signaled that more increases are likely,” the release said. “As a result, the market believes oil demand could be less than expected this year, pulling prices down. Additionally, crude prices declined after the EIA reported that total commercial stocks increased by 4.2 million (barrles) to 452.7 million (barrels).”
The United States average gasoline price on Sunday was $3.48. The national average a week ago was $3.51 and a month ago was $3.29. The U.S. average at this time in February 2022 was $3.44.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.