DEARBORN — Average gas prices in Michigan increased nearly a dime since last week, according to Monday’s weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
The average price of a gallon of gas was $2.81, nine cents more than a week ago and highest since July 2019.
The average price is 34 cents more than this time in February and 75 cents more than this time last year, according to the report.
“Last week, rising crude prices, tightening gas supplies, and increased gas demand continued to drive pump prices higher,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA, said in the release. “If these trends persist, Michigan drivers can expect pump prices to increase through this week.”
As it has been for several weeks, the lowest average gas prices for a gallon of unleaded was in Traverse City ($2.72). Ann Arbor and metro Detroit had the second lowest average gas prices at $2.76.
The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan were in Marquette ($2.89), Jackson ($2.86) and Lansing ($2.85).
Daily national and state gas price averages can be found at www.gasprices.aaa.com.
