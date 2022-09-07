DEARBORN — Gasoline prices in Michigan started September the same way it ended August.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $3.83 a gallon on Sunday, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group on Tuesday morning. The average price is the same as it was the week prior on Aug. 29.
The Sept. 4 average price is 25 cents less than it was at this time last month. The average is 62 cents more than the $3.21 price from September 2021.
Michigan motorists pay an average of $57 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas. The fill-up price is about $6 more than when prices previously peaked in November 2021.
Traverse City ($3.95) continued to post some of the highest gasoline price averages in the state, but for the first time in a while TC slid out of the No. 1 position. Ann Arbor had the most expensive gasoline price average at $3.98 followed by metro Detroit at $3.97.
Michigan’s least expensive gas price averages were found in Grand Rapids ($3.62), Saginaw ($3.69) and Lansing ($3.69).
“Michigan motorists saw an uptick in gas prices heading into Labor Day weekend,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “Despite the slight increase, the Michigan state average held steady week over week.”
Nationally, gasoline demand increased slightly from 8.43 to 8.59 million barrels a day, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. The demand rate is about 1 million barrels a day below what it was in August 2021, according to the release.
Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.1 million to 214.5 million barrels, according to the EIA data. Lower oil prices have offset the increase in gasoline demand and tightening supplies.
West Texas Intermediate decreased the price of crude oil $2.09 to $89.55 a barrel at the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, according to the AAA release.
“Crude prices declined last week amid market concerns that crude demand will fall if economic growth slows or stalls due to a recession,” the AAA release said. “Crude prices will likely follow suit if demand declines due to reduced economic activity.”
Total commercial crude inventories decreased by 3.4 million to 418.3 million barrels, the EIA data said. Crude stocks are down 7.1 million barrels from the August 2021 inventory level, the release said.
While Michigan’s average gasoline prices remained unchanged, there was a decrease nationally.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in the United States was $3.79 a gallon, a 6 cent decrease in a week.
The national average last month was $4.11. A year ago U.S. motorists paid an average of $3.19 a gallon.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
