DEARBORN — After modest decreases the first three Sundays of February, the final one of the month saw the average price of a gasoline in Michigan increase slightly.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in the state was $3.29 on Sunday, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The price is 2 cents more than it was on Feb. 19, but is 18 cents less than at this time in January and 24 cents less than at this time in February 2022.
Michigan motorists are paying about $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. The fill-up price is about $29 less than when 2022 prices peaked in June.
State motorists found the most expensive gas price averages in metro Detroit ($3.33), Ann Arbor ($3.31) and Marquette ($3.31). The least expensive averages were reported in Grand Rapids ($3.24), Saginaw ($3.26) and Jackson ($3.26).
“Sharp price spikes in some metro areas coupled with slight declines in other areas have led to a slight increase in the Michigan state average,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “If gas demand continues to rise amid tightening stocks, drivers could see prices increase.”
Gasoline demand increased slightly from 8.27 million barrels per day to 8.91 million, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.8 million barrels to 240.1 million, according to the release.
While the Michigan average increased slightly, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in the United States fell 4 cents to $3.37 a gallon, according to the release. The U.S. average was $3.40 at this time in January and $3.50 at this time last year.
Fluctuating oil prices were cited for the national decline as West Texas Intermediate decreased the price of crude oil by $2.41 to $73.95 at the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session.
“Crude prices have declined due to the strengthening of the dollar and market concerns about increasing domestic oil inventories,” the release said.
“An increase in supply could mean that demand may not move as high as anticipated. (The) EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories increased substantially by 7.6 million (barrels) to 479 million (barrels).”
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
