DEARBORN — Michigan’s average gasoline prices increased slightly in the first Sunday of July.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded on July 2 was $3.54 a gallon, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. Sunday’s average price was 2 cents below this time in June and $1.42 less than the $4.96 of July 2022.
State motorists are paying an about $53 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas. The fill-up price is about $25 below when 2022 prices peaked in June.
Michigan’s most expensive gas price averages were found in Marquette ($3.59), metro Detroit ($3.58) and Ann Arbor ($3.58). The state’s least expensive gas price averages were reported in Benton Harbor ($3.46), Flint ($3.50) and Grand Rapids ($3.51).
“Michigan gas prices held steady over the holiday weekend, seeing only a slight increase ahead of July 4th,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “Despite the slight increase in pump prices, Michigan drivers are still paying $1.42 less than this time last year.”
The United States average matched Michigan’s $3.54 a gallon for regular unleaded. The national average last week and last month was also $3.57. The U.S. average on July 2, 2022 was $4.82.
National gasoline demand decreased slightly from 9.38 million to 9.31 million barrels per day, according to Energy Information Administration data cited in the release., Total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 600,000 to 220 million barrels.
This lower gas demand amid increasing supply helped limit pump price increases.
West Texas Intermediate increased the value of crude oil by $1.86 to $69.56 a barrel at the close of Wednesday’s trading session, according to the release.
“Oil prices increased due to market concerns after the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased significantly by 9.6 million (barrels) to 453.7 million (barrels), signaling that demand may be more robust than anticipated this summer,” the release said. “However, price increases have been capped since the market continues to worry that a recession could occur this year due to rising interest rates.
“If a recession occurs, oil demand and prices will likely decline.”
Daily state and national gas price averages are available at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA Mobile app.
