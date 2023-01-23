From Staff Reports
DEARBORN — After a weekly reprieve, Michigan gasoline prices returned to an upward trajectory on Sunday.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline rose 7 cents from last week to $3.37, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
The new average price is 39 cents more than at this time in December and 13 cents more than at this time in January 2022.
Michigan motorists are paying an average of $50 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas. The fill-up price is about $28 less than when 2022 prices peaked in June.
Traverse City did post the least expensive gas price average in Michigan at $3.33. TC’s average price was 1 cent less than Ann Arbor and 2 cents less than Benton Harbor.
Michigan’s most expensive gas price averages were reported in Jackson ($3.40), Lansing ($3.39) and metro Detroit ($3.38).
An increase in demand was blamed for the weekly increase, according to the release.
The United States average gasoline price also increased last week, climbing 12 cents to $3.42 a gallon.
The national gas price average in December 2022 was $3.10.
American motorists were paying an average of $3.33 at the pump in January 2022.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
