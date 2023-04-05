DEARBORN — March came in and went out like a lion when it comes to Michigan gasoline prices.
The average price of regular unleaded gasoline rose 14 cents last week, opening April at $3.52 a gallon, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The average price on April 3 is 21 cents more than at this time in March, but 54 cents less than the $4.06 recorded in April 2022.
Michigan motorists are paying an average of $52 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas. The fill-up price is about $26 less than when 2022 prices peaked in June.
“The month of April has ushered in higher gas prices for Michigan drivers,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “If demand continues to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit.”
Traverse City was among the three least expensive gas price averages in Michigan at $3.52. Metro Detroit posted the least expensive average in the state at $3.49 with Flint and TC both at $3.52.
The state’s most expensive gas price averages were reported in Benton Harbor ($3.59), Jackson ($3.57) and Saginaw ($3.55).
Gas demand increased from 8.96 million to 9.15 million barrels a day, according to the latest data from the According to new data from the Energy Information Administration cited in the release. Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased substantially by 2.9 million barrels to 226.7 million. This increased demand amid tighter supply contributed to pushing pump prices higher.
West Texas Intermediate decreased the price of crude oil 23 cents to $72.97 a barrel at the close of Wednesday’s trading session. The total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased by 7.5 million barrels to 437.7 million.
“Oil prices declined slightly due to market concerns about oversupply as oil demand continues to rise.,” the AAA release said.
The national gas price average also increased last week, but at half the rate of Michigan. United States gas price averages climbed 7 cents last week to $3.51 for a gallon of regular unleaded.
The U.S. average at this time in March was $3.37. The national average for regular unleaded in April 2022 was $4.20.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
