DEARBORN — After weeks among the most expensive gasoline price averages in Michigan, Traverse City posted the least expensive pump prices in the state.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded dropped 2 cents in the Cherry Capital to $3.84, putting Traverse City as the least expensive in Michigan.
The rest of the state saw the opposite trend.
Gasoline prices rose 13 cents from a week ago to $3.94 a gallon on Sunday, according to the latest report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The $3.94 average is 7 cents more than at this time in August and 70 cents more than the $3.24 price in September 2021.
Michigan motorists are paying an average of $59 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. The average fill-up price is about $8 more than when 2021 prices peaked in November.
“Michigan motorists are paying more at the pump this week, with some metro areas seeing prices above $4 a gallon,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release.
Traverse City’s average of $3.84 a gallon was 3 cents less than Grand Rapids to post the least expensive average in Michigan. Lansing was at $3.89.
The three most expensive gas price averages were found in Marquette ($4.02), metro Detroit ($4.00) and Ann Arbor ($3.96).
Michigan wasn’t alone in the increase.
The national average increased last week after 98 consecutive days of declines. The increase in “fluctuating oil prices and tight supply due to planned and unplanned maintenance work at refineries on the West Coast and Midwest” was blamed for the rising pump prices, according to the release.
Gasoline demand actually decreased from 8.49 million barrels per day to 8.32 million, according to new data from the Energy Information Administration. Total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.6 million barrels to 214.6 million, according to the EIA data.
West Texas Intermediate decreased the price of crude oil $1 to $82.94 a barrel at the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, according to the report from AAA. The drop in crude prices came after the Federal Reserve announced it would raise interest rates again in an effort to curb inflation.
But the stock market “is concerned that those efforts could lead to a recession, which would likely cause crude demand and prices to decrease,” according to the release. Total commercial crude inventories increased by 1.2 million barrels to 430.8 million.
The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded on Sunday was $3.71 a gallon. The increase was 3 cents higher than a week ago.
The national average at this time last month was $3.88. The country was paying an average of $3.19 a gallon in September 2021.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
