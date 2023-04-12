DEARBORN — The arrival of spring in late March has been accompanied by an April leap in gasoline prices.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $3.62, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The new state average is 10 cents more than it was a week ago and followed a 14-cent increase in the first AAA report of April.
Michigan gasoline prices at this time in March was $3.55 a gallon. The average gas price at this time in April 2022 was $3.96.
State motorists are paying about $54 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas. The new fill-up price is about $24 below what it was when 2022 prices peaked in June.
Michigan’s least expensive gas price averages were reported in metro Detroit ($3.58), Traverse City ($3.62) and Ann Arbor ($3.64). The state’s most expensive gas price averages were reported in Marquette ($3.70), Jackson ($3.67) and Saginaw ($3.67).
“Michigan drivers are seeing higher prices at the pump compared to last week,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in a release. “If demand continues to rise, gas prices will likely follow suit.”
Gasoline demand increased slightly last week from 9.15 million to 9.3 million barrels per day, according to data from the Energy Information Administration in the AAA release.
While demand rose slightly, total domestic gasoline stocks “decreased substantially” by 4.1 million barrels to 222.6 million barrels, contributing to the higher prices at the pump.
West Texas Intermediate decreased the price of crude oil 10 cents to $80.61 at the close of Wednesday’s trading session.
“Oil prices declined slightly due to market concerns that a recession could occur this year, which could push oil demand and prices down,” the release said. “Earlier last week, crude prices spiked after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, announced it would cut production by 1.6 million (barrels) starting next month for the remainder of 2023.”
Total domestic commercial crude oil inventories decreased by 3.7 million to 470 million barrels, according to the AAA release.
The United States average gas price increased 9 cents last week to $3.60, according to the AAA release. The national average at this time last month was $3.47 while the April 2022 price was $4.12.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
