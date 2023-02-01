State gas prices increase 10 cents
DEARBORN — Gasoline prices in Michigan increased 10 cents from a week ago, rising to $3.47 for a gallon of regular unleaded on Sunday, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
The new state average of $3.47 is 37 cents more than it was at this time in December 2022 and 25 cents more than it was in January 2022. Traverse City’s average of $3.37 was among the least expensive averages in Michigan.
, but saw Benton Harbor ($3.35) move into the No. 1 spot. Grand Rapids was at a $3.41 average.
The state’s most expensive gas price averages were reported in metro Detroit ($3.50), Ann Arbor ($3.48) and Lansing ($3.45).
Gasoline demand rose slightly last week from 8.05 million to 8.14 million barrels a day, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. Total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.7 million barrels to 232 million.
West Texas Intermediate increased crude oil prices 2 cents to $80.15 at the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session. The increase was attributed to the falling dollar and “amid ongoing market optimism that global oil demand will be more robust than anticipated in 2023 due to China re-opening its economy after imposing strict COVID-19 lockdowns that curtailed demand,” according to the release.
The United States average for a gallon of regular unleaded on Sunday was $3.51, a 9 cent increase from last week. The national average was $3.16 last month and $3.36 at this time in January 2022.
“Rising gas demand and elevated oil prices have contributed to higher prices at the pump,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “If demand remains robust, drivers will likely see pump prices increase through the week.”
