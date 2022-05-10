DEARBORN — Michigan's average gasoline prices soared to a record high this week.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in the state was $4.32, according to the weekly release from AAA - The Auto Club Group. Sunday's average price was 28 cents more than on May 1, 35 cents more than this time last month and a whopping $1.24 more than in May 2021.
With the price spike, Michigan motorists are paying an average of $64 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. The fill-up price is about $13 more than average prices in November 2021, the previous record mark.
"Tight gasoline stocks in the Midwest, coupled with rising demand and high crude oil prices sent Michigan gas prices soaring to a new record high," Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA, said in the release. "Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $105 per barrel."
Total domestic gasoline stocks fell by 2.2 million barrels to 228.6 million barrels last week, according to Energy Information Administration data. But gasoline demand increased slightly from 8.74 to 8.86 million barrels per day and when combined with the rising oil prices, pushed pump prices even higher.
West Texas Intermediate increased the price of crude oil $5.40 to $107.81 at the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, according to the release. The rise in crude prices followed a European Union proposal "to ban Russian oil imports within six months, while refined product imports would be prohibited by the end of 2022," according to the release.
"It’s not clear if the plan will be approved as some members of the 27-nation block, such as Slovakia, have stated they will seek exemptions because they need more time to find alternatives to Russian oil," the release states. "However, given that global crude supply remains tight, crude prices will likely remain volatile amid the news that supply could get tighter if the ban is implemented."
The least expensive gasoline price averages were reported in Traverse City. The TC price of $4.26 was just below the $4.30 reported in Ann Arbor and metro Detroit.
The most expensive gas-price averages were reported in Marquette ($4.39), Lansing ($4.35) and Saginaw ($4.35), according to the release.
The national gas-price average matched the Michigan average of $4.32 a gallon. But the U.S. average is an increase of 14 cents from last week. The national average a month ago was $4.14 and was $2.96 in May of 2021.
AAA offered some tips to save on gasoline, including:
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop for the best gas prices.
- Consider paying cash, because some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers paying with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in the vehicle.
- Drive conservatively because aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
- Enroll in savings programs.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or with the free AAA Mobile app.
