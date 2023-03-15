From Staff Reports
DEARBORN — Gasoline prices in Michigan set a 2023-high of $3.55 a gallon last week.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded finished the week at $3.53, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
Sunday’s average marks a 7 cent increase from the previous Sunday and is 22 cents more than it was at this time in February. The price of a gallon of regular unleaded at this time in March 2022 was $4.25.
The new average price means Michigan motorists are paying about $52 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. The fill-up price is about $26 lower than when 2022 prices peaked in June.
The state’s least expensive gas price averages were found in Benton Harbor ($3.49), Grand Rapids ($3.50) and Traverse City ($3.52). Michigan’s most expensive gas price averages were found in metro Detroit ($3.55), Ann Arbor ($3.55) and Jackson ($3.54).
“After seeing prices rise to a new 2023-high, Michigan motorists are seeing a slight decline in pump prices,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “Gas prices have risen in part due to the switch to summer blend gasoline, however if demand and oil costs remain low, this upward trend could reverse.”
Gasoline demand declined from 9.11 to 8.56 million barrels per day, the release said, citing the latest Energy Information Administration data. The EIA also reported total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.1 million barrels to 238.1 million.
The decrease in demand was offset by fluctuating oil prices amid a tighter supply.
West Texas Intermediate decreased the price of crude oil 92 cents to $76.66 at its formal trading session on Wednesday. Total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased by 1.7 million barrels to 478.5 million, according to information from EIA.
“Crude prices decreased due to weaker domestic oil demand expectations for 2023 after the Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated that additional interest rate increases are likely,” the AAA release said. “The market is concerned that rising interest rates could tip the U.S. economy into a recession, which would lower oil demand amid reduced economic activity.”
The United States gas price average on Sunday was $3.47, a 7 cent increase from the previous week and 5 cents more than time time in February. The March 2022 national average was $4.33 a gallon.
Daily national and state gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
