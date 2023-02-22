DEARBORN — Michigan gasoline prices posted a decline for the third straight week, according to Monday morning’s report from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
After two straight weekly decreases of 8 cents, Sunday’s state average of $3.27 for a gallon of regular unleaded was down 4 cents from the week before. The new state gasoline price average was 2 cents less than at this time in January and 10 cents less than in February 2022.
With the new average, Michigan motorists are paying an average of $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas. The fill-up average is about $29 less than when 2022 prices peaked in June.
The state’s most expensive gas price averages on Sunday were in metro Detroit ($3.35), Ann Arbor ($3.32) and Marquette ($3.32). The least expensive Michigan gas price averages were reported in Grand Rapids ($3.09), Benton Harbor ($3.19) and Lansing ($3.20).
“Drivers across Michigan continue to see lower prices at the pump,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “If demand remains low, alongside increasing gasoline stocks, motorists could see prices continue to decrease through the week.”
Gasoline demand dropped slightly last week from 8.43 million to 8.27 million barrels per day, according to the latest information from the Energy Information Administration. Total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 2.3 million barrels to 241.9 million.
“If gas demand remains low, drivers may see only moderate price increases amid growing total domestic stocks,” the release said.
West Texas Intermediate dropped the price of a barrel of crude oil by 47 cents to $78.59 at the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, the release noted. The decline was credited to an EIA report “that total domestic commercial crude inventories increased substantially by 16.3 million (barrels) to 471.4 million (barrels),” according to the release.
“Earlier last week, crude prices rose due to ongoing market optimism that global oil demand will be higher than anticipated this year after China lifted its coronavirus lockdown restrictions,” the release said.
The United States average for a gallon of regular unleaded on Sunday was $3.41 a gallon, a 1 cent decrease from the prior week. The U.S. average at this time in January was $3.38.
The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded in February 2022 was $3.53.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
