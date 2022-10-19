DEARBORN — Michigan’s gasoline prices reversed a three-week trend with a 15 cent a gallon decline.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded dropped to $4.21, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The 15-cent decrease in the average price does not offset consecutive weekly increases of 19, 23 and 13 cents.
Even with the decrease, Michigan motorists are paying 40 cents more than they were at this time in September and 90 cents more than at this time in October 2021.
Michigan motorists are paying about $63 for a full 15-gallon fill-up.
The fill-up price is about $12 more than when 2021 gasoline prices peaked in November.
Traverse City did record the least expensive gasoline price averages in the state at $4.07. Metro Detroit was at $4.08 and Ann Arbor at $4.21.
The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan were reported in Lansing ($4.32), Jackson ($4.31) and Saginaw ($4.30).
“After weeks of steady increases, Michigan motorists are finally seeing some relief at the pump,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “If demand continues to drop, as oil prices slide, drivers could see pump price increases slow and decreases grow through the week.”
The decrease in pump prices after three weeks of increases was credited to “lower gasoline demand amid increasing supply and fluctuating oil prices,” according to the release.
Gasoline demand decreased on a national level from 9.47 million barrels per day to 8.28 million, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. Total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 2 million barrels to 209.5 million, according to the release.
West Texas Intermediate decreased the price of crude oil $2.08 a barrel to $87.27 at the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, according to the AAA release.
The crude oil price decline was “due to ongoing market concerns about crude demand as fear of a recession has increased,” according to the release. “If economic growth stalls or declines, crude demand is likely to follow suit alongside prices.”
An ongoing COVID lockdowns in China may also have contributed to lower price because of concerns that oil demand may decrease, according to the release.
The national gas price average only dropped 2 cents last week, but at $3.89 is well below the Michigan average. The U.S. gas price average is up 20 cents from this time last month and 58 cents higher than it was in October 2021.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
