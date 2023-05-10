DEARBORN — Michigan’s gasoline prices started May the same way April ended.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline fell 11 cents on Sunday from the week prior, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The decrease of 11 cents came on the heels of a drop of 13 cents on the final Sunday in April.
The new state average of $3.38 is 23 cents below this time in April and 94 cents below the $4.32 average in May 2022.
The new state average means Michigan motorists are paying about $50 for a full 15-gallon tank. The fill-up rate is about $28 below when 2022 prices peaked in June.
Traverse City continues to post the state’s most expensive gasoline average at $3.65. Also in the list of the three most expensive averages in Michigan were Marquette ($3.52) and Ann Arbor ($3.47).
Michigan’s least expensive gas price averages were found in Grand Rapids ($3.33), Flint ($3.33) and Benton Harbor ($3.35).
“Michigan motorists continue to see lower prices at the pump for the third straight week,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “If demand remains low, drivers will likely see gas prices continue to decline.”
The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded fell 7 cents last week to $3.54. The national average was $3.58 at this time a month ago and $4.30 at this time in May 2022.
Gasoline demand decreased significantly from 9.51 to 8.62 million barrels a day, according to data from the Energy Information Administration cited in the release.
“The drop in demand is more in line with what market observers expected,” the release said. “The estimate could be revised when EIA releases final demand measurements for May.”
Total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.8 million barrels to 222.9 million.
Lower demand and an increase in stocks was a big contributor to the decline in prices.
West Texas Intermediate decreased the price of crude oil $3.06 at the close of Wednesday’s trading session to $68.60 a barrel. Total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased by 1.3 million to 459.6 million barrels, according to the release.
“Oil prices decreased amid ongoing market concerns that rising interest rates will tip the economy into a recession,” the release said. “If a recession occurs, oil demand and prices will likely decline.”
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.