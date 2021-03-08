DEARBORN — Gas prices in Michigan were down slightly from last week, according to a report from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
Michigan drivers are paying an average of $2.72 per gallon for regular unleaded. This is a drop of 4 cents per gallon from the week before.
The average price is 22 cents more than this time last month and 46 cents more than this time last year.
But Michigan's drop was not reflected nationally and may be temporary.
"Despite the slight drop in Michigan gas prices, the national average increased five cents compared to last week" AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in a release. "If crude prices continue to rise alongside tightening gas supplies, Michigan motorists could possibly see higher pump prices this month."
Traverse City, at $2.53, again had the lowest average gasoline prices in the state. The next lowest average gas prices were recorded in Lansing and Flint at $2.67.
The most expensive gas price averages in the state were in Marquette ($2.77), Ann Arbor ($2.76) and metro Detroit ($2.75).
