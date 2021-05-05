DEARBORN — Michigan gasoline prices dropped two cents compared to last week.
State motorists are paying an average of $2.80 for a gallon of regular unleaded, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
The $2.80 a gallon average price is 4 cents less than this time last month, according to the release. But the price of a gallon of unleaded is $1.28 more than it was at this time in 2020.
Motorists pay an average of $42 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.
"While April began with a sharp gas price increase, Michigan motorists are seeing a slight decrease as we enter the month of May," AAA — The Auto Club Group spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release. "If gas stocks continue to grow, amid a reduction in demand, pump prices could hold steady through the week."
After sliding out of its spot a week ago, Traverse City is back with the lowest gasoline price in Michigan at $2.73 a gallon. Grand Rapids and Lansing each recorded gas prices of $2.76.
The most expensive gas prices in Michigan were in Marquette ($2.91). Rounding out the top three most expensive were Jackson ($2.83) and Benton Harbor ($2.82).
Michigan's average of $2.80 is 10 cents a gallon lower than the national average of $2.90. The national average was a penny more than a week ago and 3 cents more than this time last month. The national average was $1.78 at this time in 2020.
Daily national and state gas price averages are available at www.Gasprices.aaa.com or on a free AAA mobile app.
