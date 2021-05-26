DEARBORN — The state average of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline decreased slightly for the second straight week.
Michigan gas prices averaged $2.93 a gallon on Sunday, a drop of 2 cents from the week before and 3 cents from two weeks ago, according to the report from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
The state average is 9 cents more than this time last month and 97 cents more than this time last year.
A 15-gallon fill-up costs motorists an average of $44. That marks an increase of almost $5 for a full tank from when prices were the highest in January 2020.
The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline remained unchanged at $3.04 from the previous week, according to the release. The national average was $2.89 at this time last month.
Even though the Michigan average dropped last month, some parts of the state saw an increase.
Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased slightly. In metro Detroit, the average price of a gasoline rose 1 cent from last week to $3.01 per gallon. The new 2019-high is $1.07 more than this same time last year.
Gasoline prices are expected to change this week with the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
"Despite the slight drop in the Michigan state average, we could see some fluctuation this week with the lead up to Memorial Day Weekend, during which AAA forecasts over 1 million Michigan residents will take road trips," AAA — The Auto Club spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in a release.
Traverse City continued in the most expensive trio at $2.98. The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan belonged to Marquette ($3.08) and metro Detroit ($3.01).
The least expensive gas price averages in Michigan were in Grand Rapids ($2.81), Lansing ($2.84) and Jackson ($2.84).
Daily national and state gas price averages can be tracked at www.gasprices.aaa.com or on the free AAA mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.