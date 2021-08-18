DEARBORN — After setting a new 2021 high the first week of August, Michigan gasoline prices decreased 5 cents in the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
State motorists paid an average of $3.25 for a gallon of regular unleaded, according to the report released Monday. That is down 5 cents from the $3.30 average from a week ago.
The average of $3.30 is an increase of 8 cents from this time in July and $1.10 more than the middle of August 2020.
A 15-gallon fill-up costs an average of $49 in Michigan, an increase of about $10 from January 2020.
The weekly report from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand dropped from 9.78 million barrels per day to 9.43 million. The decrease is attributed to a decreased demand as the school year gets ready to begin.
The demand decrease helped minimize price increases at the pump, but elevated crude prices “continue to keep summer pump prices high,” according to the AAA release. West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices declined slightly last week to just over $69.
“As crude prices remain high, AAA expects the Michigan average to remain above $3 per gallon throughout the summer,” AAA — The Auto Club spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release.
The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan were found in metro Detroit ($3.35), Ann Arbor ($3.32) and Marquette ($3.26). The least expensive gas price averages in Michigan were in Benton Harbor ($3.13), Lansing ($3.16) and Flint ($3.16).
The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.18. The average is down a penny from last week, but up 2 cents from the same time in July.
The national average for the middle of August 2020 was $2.18.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at www.Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
