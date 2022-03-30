Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Roscommon, Missaukee and Wexford Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. &&