From Staff Reports
DEARBORN — After several rapid rises, Michigan gas prices went through a decrease of pennies at the pump.
The state’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded declined 2 cents last week to $4.14. The price of a gallon of gasoline is 64 cents more than it was at this time in February and $1.47 more than this time last year.
Michigan motorists are paying an average of $62 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. The fill-up price is about $11 more than it was in November 2021.
Total domestic gasoline stocks fell by 3 million barrels to 238 million, according to Energy Information Administration data. Gasoline demand also decreased, from 8.94 million to 8.63 million barrels per day, according to the EIA. The drop in demand is contributing to the price decreases, but the increase in the price of oil is slowing that decline at the pump.
“Michigan drivers saw a slight decline in gas prices despite an increase in crude oil prices,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit, reversing from the current downward trend.”
West Texas Intermediate increased crude oil prices by $5.66 to settle at $114.93 at the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, according to the release. Crude prices climbed after EIA’s report revealed that total domestic crude stocks declined by 2.5 million barrels to 413.4 million, which is about 18 percent lower than the level in mid-March 2021.
The current inventory level highlights tightness in the market. Earlier last week, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium “said that it could reduce crude exports by as much as 1 million barrels per day due to storm damage,” according to the release. The pipeline carries oil from Russia and Kazakhstan to global buyers via the Black Sea and “while Russian oil is generally being shunned by the global market due to sanctions, loss of barrels from Kazakhstan could further strain already tight markets,” the release said.
For the second straight week, Traverse City reported some of the most expensive gasoline prices in Michigan. The most expensive gas price averages were Marquette ($4.32), Traverse City ($4.20) and metro Detroit ($4.19) while the least expensive prices were reported in Grand Rapids ($4.07), Saginaw ($4.07) and Flint ($4.09).
The national gas price average reported on Sunday was $4.24. Like Michigan, the national gas price average decreased 2 cents from a week ago.
The U.S. average was $3.60 a month ago and $2.86 at this time in March 2021.
AAA’s daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading its free mobile app.
