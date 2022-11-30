Holiday Travel

Drivers travel on the New Jersey Turnpike and connecting roads in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

 Associated Press file photo

DEARBORN — Gasoline prices in Michigan saw a major decline for the third consecutive week.

But a weekly decline of 17 cents was not enough for the state to set a Thanksgiving record at the pump, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded on Sunday was $3.64. That’s down 17 cents from the week prior and 35 cents from this time last month.

But the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded at this time in November 2021 was $3.32.

“Despite the decline in prices, Michigan drivers still saw the highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release.

Michigan motorists paid an average of $54 for a full 15-gallon fill-up. The fill-up price is still about $3 more than when 2021 prices peaked in November.

The state’s most expensive gas price averages were found in Jackson ($3.80), Grand Rapids ($3.79) and Benton Harbor ($3.77). Michigan’s least expensive gas price averages were found in metro Detroit ($3.46), Lansing ($3.65) and Ann Arbor ($3.65).

The national gas price average on Sunday was $3.56 a gallon, according to the release from AAA. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in the U.S. a week ago was $3.67.

The national average at this time last month was $3.76. A year ago the average in the U.S. was $3.40 a gallon.

As it does with its weekly release, AAA — The Auto Club offered some tips for motorists to save on gasoline consumption. These tips include:

  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Shop around for the best gas prices.
  • Consider paying cash because some retailers charge extra per gallon for those who pay with a credit card.
  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
  • Drive conservatively because aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
  • Enroll in savings programs.

Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.

