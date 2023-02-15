DEARBORN — Michigan’s average gasoline prices declined for a second consecutive week.
The state average for a gallon of regular unleaded on Sunday was $3.31, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. Michigan’s new average price was 8 cents less than last week and 2 cents less than this time last month.
The average price for a gallon of gas was $3.36 at the same time in February 2022. Michigan motorists are paying an average of $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, which is about $29 less than when 2022 prices peaked in June.
Gasoline demand decreased slightly last week, from 8.49 million to 8.43 million barrels per day, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.
The gas demand rate is approximately 700,000 barrels per day lower than during the first week of February 2022.
Total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 5 million barrels to 239.6 million barrels.
“Gas prices across Michigan continue to decline,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “If gas demand remains low amid growing total domestic stocks, pump prices will drop further.”
Michigan’s most expensive gas price averages were found in Jackson ($3.38), metro Detroit (3.37) and Ann Arbor ($3.37). The least expensive averages were found in Grand Rapids ($3.15), Benton Harbor ($3.18) and Lansing ($3.25).
West Texas Intermediate increased the price of crude oil $1.33 to $78.47 at the close of Wednesday’s trading session, according to the release.
“Crude prices rose due to persistent market optimism that global oil demand will be stronger than expected, particularly as China’s economy re-opens after strict lockdowns due to rising coronavirus infection rates,” the release said. “Oil prices rose despite the EIA reporting that total domestic commercial crude inventories increased by 2.4 million (barrels).”
The United States average for a gallon of regular unleaded on Sunday was $3.42, according to the release.
Sunday’s average is down 6 cents from the week prior. American motorists were paying an average of $3.27 a gallon at this time in January and $3.48 at this time in February 2022.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.