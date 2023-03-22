DEARBORN — Michigan gasoline prices posted a weekly decline after hitting a 2023-high earlier this month.
A gallon of regular unleaded gasoline cost state motorists an average of $3.45, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. Michigan’s average on Sunday marked an 8 cent decrease from the previous Sunday.
The new average price is 18 cents more than at this time in February, but considerably lower than the $4.17 at this time in March 2022.
Michigan motorists are paying about $51 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. The fill-up price is about $27 below when 2022 prices peaked in June.
The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan were reported in Marquette ($3.50), Ann Arbor ($3.49) and Jackson ($3.48). The least expensive gas price averages were found in Grand Rapids ($3.39), Benton Harbor ($3.40) and Flint ($3.41).
“Michigan motorists are seeing some slight relief at the pump as prices drop across the state,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “If crude oil prices keep falling, drivers could see pump prices continue to decline.”
Gasoline demand increased slightly last week from 8.56 million to 8.59 million barrels per day, according to Energy Information Administration data cited in the release.
Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.1 million barrels to 236 million barrels, but lower oil prices pushed the overall average lower.
West Texas Intermediate decreased crude oil by $3.72 to $67.61 at the close of trading on Wednesday. Total domestic commercial crude inventories increased by 1.6 million to 480.1 million barrels, according to the EIA.
“Crude prices dropped last week amid rising market concern about the health of the global banking sector,” the AAA release said. “Low confidence in the sector and fears that regulatory responses could tip the economy into a recession could push crude demand down alongside prices.”
The United States gas price average matched Michigan’s $3.45. The national average was $3.47 last week and $3.41 at this time in February. The March 2022 U.S. average was $4.26.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.