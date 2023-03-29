From Staff Reports
DEARBORN — After starting March with some significant weekly increases, Michigan’s average gasoline prices are closing out the month with moderate declines.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded on Sunday was $3.38 a gallon, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. It was the second straight 7 cent decline from the week prior.
The two straight weekly decreases came after a 7 cent increase in the middle of the month and a 17-cent jump on the first Sunday of March. Michigan set a new 2023-high in the month as well.
The $3.38 state average is 9 cents more than at this time in February, but 76 cents less than the average at the end of March 2022.
Michigan motorists are paying an average of $50 for a full 15-gallon tank. The fill-up price is about $28 below when 2022 prices peaked in June.
The state’s least expensive gas price averages were reported in Grand Rapids ($3.28), Flint ($3.32) and Benton Harbor ($3.33). Michigan’s most expensive gas price averages were found in Marquette ($3.47), Jackson ($3.43) and Ann Arbor ($3.43).
“Despite an increase in demand, Michigan motorists continue to see lower prices at the pump,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “If crude oil prices increase, drivers could see this downward trend reverse.”
Gasoline demand increased from 8.59 million to 8.96 billion barrels per day, according to Energy Information Administration data in the AAA release. Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased significantly by 6.4 million barrels to 229.6 million.
West Texas Intermediate increased $1.23 to $70.90 at the close of Wednesday’s trading session, according to the release. The EIA did report total domestic crude oil inventories increased by 1.1 million to 481.2 million barrels.
“Crude prices rose after the EIA reported that demand grew amid a reduction in gasoline stocks, signaling to the market that demand may be more robust than anticipated this year despite ongoing economic concerns,” the release said.
The United States gasoline price average held steady last week, declining a penny to $3.44 a gallon. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded at this time in February was $3.37 a gallon while the average in March 2022 was $4.24.
