DEARBORN — Michigan’s gasoline prices continued their weekly declines, but the fall was more slight on Sunday.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.34 on Sunday, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
The state average was 4 cents below last week.
The Sunday average was 37 cents lower than the $3.71 average at this time in April. The average for a gallon of regular unleaded in May 2022 was $4.36.
Michigan motorists are paying an average of $50 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas. The fill-up price is about $28 less than when 2022 prices peaked in June.
While state prices continue to decline slightly, Traverse City continues to have the most expensive averages in the state.
Not only was Traverse City’s average of $3.61 a gallon the most expensive, it was 10 cents higher than Marquette’s $3.51 and 17 cents above Jackson’s $3.44 among the state’s most expensive.
The least expensive gas price averages were reported in Grand Rapids ($3.26), Flint ($3.28) and Lansing ($3.29).
Gasoline demand increased substantially last week, growing from 8.62 million barrels a day to 9.30 million, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration cited in the AAA release. “The spike is higher than some market observers expected” and could be revised further when EIA releases final demand measurements for May, the release said.
Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 3.2 million to 219.7 million barrels. The higher demand and a reduction in stocks slowed the double-digit gasoline price decreases in previous weeks.
“An increase in demand would typically lead to higher gas prices, however low crude oil prices have helped Michigan motorists see some stability at the pump,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “If demand continues to grow, alongside tighter gasoline stocks, the downward trend in pump prices could slow.”
West Texas Intermediate deceased the price of crude oil $1.15 to $72.56 a barrel at the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session. The EIA also reported total domestic commercial crude inventories increased 3 million barrels to 462.6 million.
“Oil prices declined amid ongoing market uncertainty regarding stalled U.S. debt ceiling negotiations,” the AAA release said. “The market is concerned that if the debt limit is breached, it could contribute to the economy tipping into a recession. If a recession occurs, crude demand and prices would likely decline.”
The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded continued to be well above the Michigan average. The U.S. average declined 1 cent to $3.53 a gallon. A month ago the country average was $3.66 while at this time in May 2022 it was $4.45.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
