DEARBORN — Gasoline prices in Michigan dropped slightly last week, falling 2 cents to $3.30 a gallon.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded at this time in December was $3.13, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. State motorists were paying $3.15 a gallon in January 2022.
The new gasoline price average means Michigan motorists are paying an average of $49 for a full 15-gallon tank.
The fill-up price is about $29 less than when 2022 prices peaked in June.
“Michigan motorists are seeing some stability at the pump as we move further into the new year,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “Lower gasoline demand has helped to slow increasing gas prices.”
Traverse City had the least expensive gas price average in the state at $3.16 a gallon. TC’s average was far below the next two least expensive, Lansing ($3.24) and Saginaw ($3.25).
The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan were found in metro Detroit ($3.34), Jackson ($3.34) and Ann Arbor ($3.31).
The national gas price average on Sunday matched Michigan’s $3.30.
The national average rose 2 cents from last week, according to the release.
The U.S. average last month was $3.19 and was $3.31 at this time in January 2022.
Gasoline demand dropped from 9.33 million to 7.51 million barrels per day, according to data from the Energy Information Administration cited in the release. Total domestic gasoline stocks fell by 300,000 barrels to 222.7 million barrels.
Daily state and national gas price averages are available at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
